"Will Not Spare Perpetrators", Assam CM on Dhing Rape Case

Following the heart-wrenching rape of a minor girl in Dhing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed that no perpetrators in connection to the case will be spared.
CM Sarma, terming the incident as a crime against humanity, said that he has directed the Assam DGP to visit the site and ensure swift action.
“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters,” CM Sarma’s post on ‘X’ said.
Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were being witnessed in Dhing town as thousands of women staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victim in the rape case. Women from various communities and organizations came together to voice their outrage and demand swift action against the accused.
The protesters called for the immediate arrest and hanging of the perpetrators, whom they described as "inhuman beasts." Holding placards and shouting slogans like “We want justice, “Stop violence against women”, the protesting women expressed solidarity with the victim. They also criticized both the government and the police for their failure to apprehend the culprits even 24 hours after the incident.