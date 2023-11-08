5 in Assam Among 47 Middlemen Held for Facilitating Rohingya Infiltration in India

Accordingly, the NIA took up the case and after investigation with collaborative efforts of the Assam Police; a country-wide of operation was launched in the wee hours of Wednesday in association with various State Police Forces.

A total of 47 middlemen were picked up from seven states of the country. The break-up is as follows:

Tripura - 25

Assam - 5

West Bengal - 3

Karnataka - 9

Haryana - 1

Telangana -1

Tamilnadu - 3