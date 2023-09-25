BSF Tripura Detain 3 Rohingya Minor Girls at Indo-Bangla Border

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura on Monday detained three Rohingya minor girls from Konaban and Harihardola areas under Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura while illegally entering India from Bangladesh.
According to reports, the minor girls had illegally entered Indian Territory through the Tripura border from Bangladesh through international brokers.
One of the arrested Rohingya girls is 14 years old and the other two girls are 12 years old.
The minor girls were later handed over to Madhupur Police Station under Sepahijala District Police in Tripura by the BSF.
It is noteworthy that the border region of Kamalasagar constituency in the neighboring state of Tripura has become a hub for international women and drug trafficking.
According to reliable sources, border areas like Konaban, Hariyardola, Fultali, Moti Nagar, Kaiyadhepa under Madhupu police station in Kamalasagar constituency were used as safe corridors for human trafficking, including illegal drug trade.
A small group of intermediaries believed to be in constant contact with Bangladeshi trafficking groups are regularly involved in the trafficking of Rohingya women within India through the aforementioned border areas, reports emerged.