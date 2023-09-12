5-Member Committee Yet To File Report After Studying APSC Scam: Assam CM

"According to a press release following the cabinet meeting held on April 11, 2022 which mentioned that 34 candidates had gained recruitment through unfair means during the APSC CCE 2013 cycle, whose employment status stood cancelled as suggested by the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission report. The Assam Government had constituted a five-member committee headed by the chief secretary to carry out a detailed study of the Justice Sarma Commission report. Kindly inform if the report has been filed. If the report has been filed, then what actions has the state government taken based on suggestions of the report," Talukdar's question on the first day of the autumn session of the Assam assembly read.