5-Member Committee Yet To File Report After Studying APSC Scam: Assam CM

In a written reply, the Assam Government on Monday said that the five member committee formed to study the report filed by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, is yet to file its final report. The government will take necessary actions against all accused based on both the reports when they are filed, the government's response mentioned.
This came after Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) leader and MLA from Assam's Sorbhog constituency, Manoranjan Talukdar questioned the home department of the Assam government, held by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the matter.
The question pertained to the steps taken by the state government against all 34 accused of gaining recuritment through unfair means in the APSC CCE 2013 cycle, as highlighted by the Justice BK Sarma commission report.
"According to a press release following the cabinet meeting held on April 11, 2022 which mentioned that 34 candidates had gained recruitment through unfair means during the APSC CCE 2013 cycle, whose employment status stood cancelled as suggested by the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission report. The Assam Government had constituted a five-member committee headed by the chief secretary to carry out a detailed study of the Justice Sarma Commission report. Kindly inform if the report has been filed. If the report has been filed, then what actions has the state government taken based on suggestions of the report," Talukdar's question on the first day of the autumn session of the Assam assembly read.
To this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a written reply said, "Discussions were held on the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission report during the cabinet meeting held on April 11, 2022 and the Assam Government constituted a five-member committee to carry out a detailed study of the report vide notification number HMA 19011/46/2018-Political (A) / 291 dtd. 20/05/2022."
"Though the said committe has over time convened several meetings, it is yet to file a report in the matter. The state governmet is of the view that since allegations have been made against candidates in both CCE 2013 and CCE 2014 batches and there is conclusive evidence of the same, the Government is awaiting the arrival of both reports in the matter which will provide a comprehensive overview of the matter, and take a final decision on the matter," added the written response.
It may be noted that the state government's reply comes as the five-member committee has failed to submit its report in over one year's time.
The state government's inaction even after its reply mentions the presence of conclusive evidence of irregularities in the matter has raised questions on its intention.