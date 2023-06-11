5-Member Dacoit Gang Arrested in Assam's Karimganj, Arms & Ammunition Seized

In April, the Assam Police arrested a group of at least eight dacoits in Chirang district and seized several offensive items from their possession. The dacoits were arrested from Bhowraguri area in Bijni and seized Rs. 15,550 cash, eight SIM cards, eight mobile phones, sharp weapons such as one machete, one sword, one kukri, one Xylo bearing the registration number AS-19D 7473 and one TATA Magic van bearing the registration number AS-19AC-4246 from their possession.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Habu Sheikh (30), Ashraf Ali (22), Baser Ali (27), Kutur Ali (19), Abdul Mazid (31), Anisur Alam (30), Mahbubur Rahman (26) and Rasidur Ali (30).