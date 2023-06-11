5-Member Dacoit Gang Arrested in Assam's Karimganj, Arms & Ammunition Seized

A five-member gang of dacoits were apprehended during a massive operation launched by the police in Karimganj district of Assam on Saturday night.
As per sources, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the dacoits, the Karimganj Police launched an operation at the Kayasthagram area by closing all entrance gates.
Reportedly, many illegal arms and ammunition including five fire arms, several rounds of ammunition, three hand-made guns and two pistols were seized from the group of dacoits.
The arrested dacoits have been identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Haque, Monir Uddin, Zamir Uddin and Halim Uddin. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.
In April, the Assam Police arrested a group of at least eight dacoits in Chirang district and seized several offensive items from their possession. The dacoits were arrested from Bhowraguri area in Bijni and seized Rs. 15,550 cash, eight SIM cards, eight mobile phones, sharp weapons such as one machete, one sword, one kukri, one Xylo bearing the registration number AS-19D 7473 and one TATA Magic van bearing the registration number AS-19AC-4246 from their possession.
The arrested dacoits have been identified as Habu Sheikh (30), Ashraf Ali (22), Baser Ali (27), Kutur Ali (19), Abdul Mazid (31), Anisur Alam (30), Mahbubur Rahman (26) and Rasidur Ali (30).