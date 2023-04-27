Assam: 8 Dacoits Arrested with Offensive Items in Chirang

The Assam Police on Thursday arrested a group of at least eight dacoits in Chirang district and seized several offensive items from their possession.
The dacoits were arrested from Bhowraguri area in Bijni and seized Rs. 15,550 cash, eight SIM cards, eight mobile phones, sharp weapons such as one machete, one sword, one kukri, one Xylo bearing the registration number AS-19D 7473 and one TATA Magic van bearing the registration number AS-19AC-4246 from their possession.
The arrested dacoits have been identified as Habu Sheikh (30), Ashraf Ali (22), Baser Ali (27), Kutur Ali (19), Abdul Mazid (31), Anisur Alam (30), Mahbubur Rahman (26) and Rasidur Ali (30).
Earlier in January, two dacoits were arrested after clashes erupted between them and the police at Tiplai in Goalpara district.
Based on specific inputs, a vehicle bearing registration number AS22F5594 where a gang of four dacoits were traveling was intercepted by the police at Tiplai’s Kahibari at around 11 pm.
The robbers resorted to open fire on the police sensing danger. Two dacoits managed to flee from the spot post the gunfight.
Meanwhile, the police arrested two robbers. They have been identified as Sanidul Islam and Baharul Islam.