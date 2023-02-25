Pregnant Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Lakhimpur

Mystery shrouded the death of a pregnant woman, who was found dead in her house at Bhatihuj village in Dhakuakhana under Lakhimpur district on Saturday morning.

However, family members of the deceased identified as Rinkumoni Das alleged it to be a case murder and accused her husband Kushal Das and his family of killing the woman because of a family dispute.

Speaking to the media, father of the deceased woman said, “My daughter was choked to death by her husband and his family members and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide. We have lodged a police complaint against all the family members.”

Meanwhile, after registering the case, the Dhakuakhana police came to pick up the husband and his brother for questioning.

