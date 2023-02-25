Guwahati Murder Case: Search Ops to Recover Body Parts to Continue in Dawki

The Guwahati Police will launch further search operations in Meghalaya’s Dawki on Saturday to recover body parts of the deceased in the gruesome twin murder case of Noonmati.

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the bone-chilling twin murder case along with her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka are being taken to Dawki to carry out search operations.

Early this morning, Bondona was shifted to the Noonmati police station. She was under the custody of All Women Police Station in Panbazar. Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were lodged at the Noonmati police station.

On Friday, the machete used in the murder case was sent for forensic report. The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.

According to reports, the three defendants, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were interrogated for an hour at the Noonmati Police Station before heading towards Bondajan beel for the search operation.

Later, police headed to the local Patharquary and raided a store, and owner Imran Ansari was also apprehended. It is learned that Imran allegedly sold the machete to Bondona Kalita at Rs 320.