5 More Pro-Khalistani Leaders Flown to Assam Jail

At least five pro-Khalistani leaders have been flown to Assam’s Dibrugrah from Punjab.

The five persons were flown on a special flight to the Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. Amid tight police security, the five prisoners were taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

With this, the total number of pro-Khalistani leaders lodged in the Dibrugarh jail has risen to 10.

According to sources, one among the five prisoners who have been shifted to Dibrugarh today is suspected to be the driver of 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh, who had surrendered earlier.

Early on Tuesday morning, one more pro-Khalistani leader was shifted to Dibrugarh central jail. Though the police have not disclosed the identity of the prisoner, he is suspected to be Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh.

According to the Punjab Police, Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

On Sunday, four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh. They are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The Punjab Police continues their hunt for the radical preacher and tightened the security blanket to nab him at the earliest. The crackdown comes a month after the 'Waris De Punjab' chief and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon. The curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order. The curbs on mobile internet and SMS services were imposed by the government on Saturday as the state's police force launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit.