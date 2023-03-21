Another Aide of Amritpal Singh Brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh

One more pro-Khalistani leader has been brought to Assam from Punjab.

The prisoner was flown to Guwahati’s LGBI Airport from Punjab on Monday night. He was then shifted to Dibrugarh amid tight security early on Tuesday morning.

Though the police have not disclosed the identity of the prisoner, he is suspected to be the pro-khalistani leader and 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh.

According to the Punjab Police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, according to sources, two more pro-Khalistani leaders will be brought to Dibrugarh today. However, the identity of the persons have not been ascertained as of now.

On Sunday, four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh. They are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The hunt for the radical preacher entered the third day on Monday as the state police tightened the security blanket to nab him at the earliest. The crackdown comes a month after 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash. The Punjab government had faced massive flak for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon. The broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary.

So far, 112 supporters of Amritpal have been arrested. The police held flag marches and carried out searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.