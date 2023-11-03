50-Bedded Ayurvedic Hospital Inaugurated in Assam’s Goalpara

In a bid to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda, a 50-bedded Ayurvedic Hospital was inaugurated at Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday.
The hospital was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal.
This is the second such hospital to be opened in Assam in less than a month after Majuli. It is equipped with all the major facilities including a state-of-the-art laboratory, a Panchakarma centre, an infertility clinic, a yoga unit apart from the OPD and IPD services.
While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister stated that India has invested to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda that has been healing humanity for thousands of years.
He said, “It gives me immense pleasure that people of Dudhnoi and its adjoining areas can now avail the wonders of India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has invested to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda that has been healing humanity for thousands of years. As Assam, along with the rest of northeast, receives a focussed attention to become the engine of growth for India’s next economic resurgence, it is important to have a robust healthcare infrastructure, which is modern, inclusive and integrated.”
Sonowal also said that more Ayush healthcare infrastructure will be built in Assam to sustain the demand for a vigorous healthcare.
In order to harness the flora for Ayurvedic medicinal products, a medicinal herbs garden with rare medicinal Plant garden will also be set up within the premises of this hospital, Sonowal further stated.