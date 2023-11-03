50-Bedded Ayurvedic Hospital Inaugurated in Assam’s Goalpara

He said, “It gives me immense pleasure that people of Dudhnoi and its adjoining areas can now avail the wonders of India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has invested to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda that has been healing humanity for thousands of years. As Assam, along with the rest of northeast, receives a focussed attention to become the engine of growth for India’s next economic resurgence, it is important to have a robust healthcare infrastructure, which is modern, inclusive and integrated.”

Sonowal also said that more Ayush healthcare infrastructure will be built in Assam to sustain the demand for a vigorous healthcare.

In order to harness the flora for Ayurvedic medicinal products, a medicinal herbs garden with rare medicinal Plant garden will also be set up within the premises of this hospital, Sonowal further stated.