Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Ayush Ministry's Month-Long Ayurveda Celebration Drive

Addressing the media persons, the Union Minister emphasized on the “Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidhari and Jan Andolan for Jan Arogya aspect of Ayurveda.

He said, "For the 8th Ayurveda the Ministry of Ayush intends to explore potential of Ayurveda in promoting the wellbeing of not only human being but also the wellbeing of environment, plants animals etc. in addition to the wellbeing of people. Therefore, the theme chosen is 'Ayurveda for One Health'."