₹50 Lakh Drinking Water Scheme Turns Vegetable Farm in Dhakuakhana

What was meant to be a lifeline for clean drinking water in Dhakuakhana has allegedly been reduced to a farce, with the ₹50 lakh Jal Jeevan Mission project reportedly being used for vegetable cultivation instead of supplying water to households.

For the past six months, residents of Khubing Chapari village under the Dangdhara Gram Panchayat have been left high and dry as the scheme, intended to provide safe drinking water, remains non-functional. Locals allege that the water meant for daily consumption is being diverted for agricultural purposes, turning a critical public utility into a private farming resource.

The project, executed under the Public Health Engineering Department in the Ghilamara sub-division, was built at substantial public expense and monitored through periodic checks. Yet, instead of serving its primary purpose, the infrastructure has been misused, highlighting a glaring administrative failure.

Critics point to this as a prime example of Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s mismanagement, raising questions about accountability and oversight in government schemes. Villagers, who were promised clean water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, now face a dire situation, forced to seek alternative sources in the absence of official supply.