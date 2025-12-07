JJM Promised Water Three Years Ago, But Jonai Got None: Villagers’ Struggle Continues

A component of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jonai, intended to provide safe drinking water to rural communities, has reportedly become a white elephant due to alleged negligence by the contractor. Despite being constructed three years ago in Mukoli Pathar village, Jonai Samajila, the facility has yet to deliver even a single drop of clean water to residents.

Villagers say they are forced to rely on unhygienic river and well water, exposing themselves to waterborne diseases. Over time, the abandoned water facility has fallen into disrepair, with pipelines and structures overrun by thick vegetation and weeds.

One resident said, “We received the pipeline three years ago under the JJM scheme, but till now we haven’t received a single drop of water. It is becoming very difficult for us as we are facing a severe shortage of drinking water. Many villagers have fallen sick after consuming river water, but we have no choice. We urge the government to regularise the water supply so that we can have safe drinking water.”

Locals have accused the contractor of cutting corners during construction to maximise personal profit. Despite repeatedly raising the issue with departmental authorities and local MLA Bhubon Pegu, no corrective action has been taken, leaving the community frustrated.

Residents are calling for immediate intervention to make the scheme functional and ensure the delivery of safe drinking water, as originally envisioned under the central and state government initiative.

