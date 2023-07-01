50-Year-Old Woman Hit By Howrah-bound Saraighat Express in Assam, Dies

In a tragic incident, a woman expected to be around 50 year old died after Howrah-bound Saraighat Express ran over her, the police said.
The incident took place on the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway line at Dhowargaon under Chaygaon circle of Kamrup district on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.
Meanwhile, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Chaygaon police reached the spot and have recovered the body.
The body has been sent for post mortem for further investigation.