Two Goods Train Collide in West Bengal, Rail Operation Halted

Just a few weeks after the Odisha train tragedy, two freight trains collided with each other in West Bengal on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the incident took place at Onda Railway Station in Bankura where the collision of the two goods train led to the derailment of several wagons of the trains.
Safety Officer Dibakar Majhi at Onda Station said, “According to preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train.”
Following the incident, the train operations on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line were halted.
Further details awaited.
Earlier this month, a devastating train accident occurred in Odisha's Balasore resulting in the deaths of several passengers.