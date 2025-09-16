Over 50,000 From Matak Community to Rally for ST Status on Sept 22

Around 50,000 members from over 30 villages of the Matak community are set to march in unison from Dikom to Lahowal in Assam's Tinsukia district, on 22nd September, with an aim to send a strong message in demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Following the massive march by the Moran community demanding Scheduled Tribe recognition, the Matak community is now preparing for the protest.

Leaders and members from various Matak organisations are now ready for the protest.

People from the community stated, “For the last 15 years, the government has been deceiving us by not providing our rights. The BJP government had promised to grant us the ST recognition within six months of coming to power, but all their promises went in vain after the election.”

They also said, “Not only has the Matak community, but the government also deceived the other six communities seeking ST recognition.”

Leaders and members of various Matak organisations have been working tirelessly for the recognition of the community. The All Assam Matak Youth Students' Association have been travelling from village to village between Dikom and Lahowal, raising awareness about the importance of ST recognition. Community members have also visited local Namghars to seek blessings.

This upcoming protest reflects the Matak community’s determination to press their demand for recognition.