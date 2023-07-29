51-year Wait Ends, Assam's New Assembly Building to Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

After half a century, Assam is set to witness the inauguration of its new permanent assembly building on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be inaugurating the newly constructed Assam Legislative Assembly building here in Guwahati.
Informing about the development, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on the eve of the ceremony visited the newly constructed Assembly hall and assessed the progress of the preparations.
A day before the grand inauguration of the new permanent assembly building, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his enthusiasm for the grand event.
Taking to twitter, the chief minister said, “Tomorrow is a historic day for Assam. Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker will dedicate our first permanent Legislative Assembly Complex to the people.”
It should be noted that the Assam Legislative Assembly's new building's grand opening event is likely to be attended by both present and previous Parliamentarians, Assam Legislative Assembly members and a number of other distinguished guests.
The new assembly building, which is outfitted with cutting-edge technology, is a sign of modernity and progress. Notably, preparations are in the works to implement e-Vidhan technology shortly after the inauguration. This technical development is expected to speed up legislative proceedings and pave the way for a more efficient and transparent governing structure.