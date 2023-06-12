Assam to get new Assembly house in August, 2023. The current Assam Legislative Assembly building, earlier a Tea Warehouse, was acquired as a temporary arrangement when the state's capital shifted from Shillong to Dispur in September 1972. The first session in the Dispur building took place on March 16, 1973.

Originally estimated to cost Rs 234 crore, the construction of the new assembly building of Assam faced numerous delays and changes, resulting in a revised cost of Rs 351 crore.

The exterior of the new assembly building was designed by Simplex Structure, while the interior was designed by JD Creations. The chief architect overseeing the project is Dullal Mukherjee, with the Assam Public Works Department supervising the entire endeavor.

Spread across a 10-acre plot, Assam's new Vidhansabha or Legislative Assembly building complex comprises three structures: the main assembly building, Annexe I building, and Annexe II building.

The main assembly building spans an area of 18,459 square meters and features a pitched roof with a glass top to allow natural lighting. It is a two-story structure.

The first floor of the main assembly building will accommodate approximately 180 members of the Legislative Assembly.

The new main building of the Assam Legislative Assembly is centrally air-conditioned and equipped with seven lifts, including a glass lift and an escalator.

For the interior, natural stones such as granite, marble, and limestone were installed using mechanical methods that involve embedded metal anchors and ties for secure connections. This innovative technology makes it the first structure in the northeast region to implement such an approach.

The Legislative Assembly of Assam has 126 Members who are directly elected through polls and there is no provision for nominated members.

The new building has modern infrastructure and it has extra sitting space as well in case the number of MLAs rises in future.