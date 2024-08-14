52 Assam Police Personnel To Receive CM's Service Medal On I-Day

As many as 52 personnel of Assam Police have been shortlisted for the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal to be conferred on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. The awards are handed out in two categories – service in a crisis situation and outstanding service.
Under the Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a crisis situation, 23 personnel of various ranks will receive the award. They are:
Meanwhile, another 29 officials will receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding service. Here is a list of them: