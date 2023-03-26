Assam: 52,000 Tablets will be Distributed on Chatra Divas

As many as 52,000 tablets will be distributed to students on Chatra Divas in Assam. This was informed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday.

In an attempt to preserve the memory of the former president of All Bodo Students’ Union Upendranath Brahma, Assam will observe March 31 as Chatra Divas or Students’ Day and will be celebrated across all educational institutions in the state.

Ranoj Pegu said that on this day, the state government will distribute 52,000 tablets to the students.

He informed that the minority students will be provided special drinking water facilities.

The education minister announced a financial aid of Rs. 4,000 and Rs.2,000 will be provided to 26,225 female students respectively.

In addition to this, 7723 post graduate students will be provided Rs. 10,000 as financial aid to use them in their college and university expenses.

The government has allotted approximately Rs. 12 crore for the above mentioned distribution of tablets and financial aid to students.

It does not get limited to these as the education minister said that Rs. 1450 will be provided to students for the purchase of books and 16,763 students will be provided with Rs. 7158 as funds for hostel expenses.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute the financial aids and tablets on Students’ Day at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the state government will release funds amounting up to Rs. 18387 crores for at least 337 colleges and nine universities in the state.