Students' Day To Be Observed On March 31 From Now On: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that March 31 will be observed as Chatra Divas or Students’ Day from now on, during his visit to the state’s Kokrajhar district.
CM Sarma said that from now on, the state government will take initiatives to celebrate March 31 as Chatra Divas every year.
The Assam CM is in Kokrajhar ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting to be held there later in the day. He paid tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma at his burial ground at Thulungapuri in Dotoma.
CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone for infrastructural developments of the burial ground there, to be done at a cost of Rs 10 crores.
Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that he was accompanied by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro along with other cabinet collegues, MLAs and BTC EMs.
As a mark of respect to the tall Bodo leader, the government has decided to observe his birthday on March 31 as Students’ Day, the CM mentioned.
Moreover, CM Sarma also visited the residence of the late Bodofa to spend some time among the family members. He also assured all possible help and support from the Assam government to the family.
In what is turning out to be a busy day, the CM then inaugurated the Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.
He took to Twitter to write, “This will help in improving administrative acumen among BTR staff and train them in several facets of administration, particularly in 6th Schedule & Autonomous Council administration.”
Furthermore, accompanied by cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, CM Sarma visited the under construction Kokrajhar Medical College to review the progress. There he directed the construction agency to ensure the timely completion of works.