Students' Day To Be Observed On March 31 From Now On: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that March 31 will be observed as Chatra Divas or Students’ Day from now on, during his visit to the state’s Kokrajhar district.

CM Sarma said that from now on, the state government will take initiatives to celebrate March 31 as Chatra Divas every year.

The Assam CM is in Kokrajhar ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting to be held there later in the day. He paid tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma at his burial ground at Thulungapuri in Dotoma.

CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone for infrastructural developments of the burial ground there, to be done at a cost of Rs 10 crores.