Assam Police Seize 54,000 Yaba Tablets in Cachar

A huge consignment of yaba tablets were seized in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.

As many as 54,000 yaba tablets were seized by Lakhipur police and two persons were held in connection to the seizure.

The drug peddlers were en route to West Bengal from Manipur when they were intercepted in Lakhipur.

The two peddlers arrested have been identified as Nazim Uddin and Abdul Razak.

Taking to Twitter, Cachar Police said, “Lakhipur Police arrested 2 persons Nazim Uddin & Abdul Razak & seized 54000 YABA tablets from their possession. They were trying to transport the consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam.”