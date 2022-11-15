Assam: 7 Endangered Species of Monkey Rescued in Hailakandi, 1 Held

At least seven endangered species of black monkey were rescued in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

The police found them inside a truck bearing the registration number NL 01 AD 4984.

They were found when the police was doing their regular duty at checkpoint in Jamira.

According to sources, the truck was en route to Meghalaya from Mizoram when it was intercepted in Hailakandi.

The rescued monkeys were handed over to the forest department.

It is suspected that the international market value of the endangered monkey is worth crores.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver of truck, identified as Rakesh Deb Barma.

Further investigation underway.