56 Cattle Heads Rescued in Separate Ops in Assam

As many as 56 cattle heads were rescued in two separate operations in Assam, as per reports emerged on Sunday.

In the first incident, the Goalpara police carried out an operation in Rangjuli in which they rescued 43 cattle heads from smugglers.

The rescued cattle heads were bought from Goalpara and Barpeta.

The smugglers were en route to Meghalaya when they were intercepted in Ranjuli’s Dighalibari village area.

Meanwhile, the smugglers escaped the scene after being aware of the police operation.

In a separate incident, a truck carrying at least 13 cattle heads was seized in Jorabat during an operation.

The truck was en route to Meghalaya from Tinsukia when it was intercepted in Jorabat.

Moreover, the police apprehended the truck driver, identified as Abul Ali, in connection to the seizure.

Earlier, a total of 24 cattle heads were recovered from a truck and two persons were apprehended in connection to it in Nagaon district.

The two arrested smugglers were identified as Sarkar Ali and Hasan Ali.

According to information, a police team had intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-01HC-9648 in Borghat area near Nagaon town.

"We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Borghat area," Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of Nagaon district said.

The police officer also said that during interrogation, they two smugglers revealed that they were taking the cattle to Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

A case was registered at the Nagaon Sadar police station and further interrogation has been lodged.