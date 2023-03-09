Assam: 24 Cattle Heads Seized from Truck in Nagaon, 2 Arrested

A total of 24 cattle heads were recovered from a truck and two persons were apprehended in connection to this in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

The two arrested smugglers have been identified as Sarkar Ali and Hasan Ali.

According to information, a police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-01HC-9648 in Borghat area near Nagaon town. The cattle heads and the truck has been seized.

"We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Borghat area," Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of Nagaon district said.

The police officer also said that during interrogation, they two smugglers revealed that they were taking the cattle to Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

A case has been registered at the Nagaon Sadar police station and further interrogation has been lodged.