57 Civil Servants Removed From Duty So Far: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told the Assam Assembly that a total of 57 state civil servants have been removed from service for their alleged involvement in “cash for job” scams.

Addressing the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly CM Sarma said that 57 state civil servants from 2013, 2015 and 2016 batches were apprehended on charges of corruption and subsequently removed from service.

Moreover, three other civil servants became approvers for the authorities, informed the Assam CM.

Answering to a question put forward by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Nath, CM Sarma said in the assembly, “'60 people who passed the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations in those years have been brought under investigation. Out of 60, 57 were arrested and discharged from services in the APSC cash for job scam.”

“Three other officials agreed to become approvers and they are under suspension at present,” he further added.

Speaking about the massive cash for jobs scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) that rocked the state and the subsequent investigation into the matter, the Assam CM informed that the report of Justice B K Sharma Commission on the scam that had been submitted is yet to be accepted by the government.

In the meantime, it has been forwarded to a committee for review, mentioned CM Sarma.

It may be noted that the APSC was embroiled in massive cash for jobs scams which culminated in the arrest of its former Chairman Rakesh Paul along with 57 other civil servants in 2016.

In December last year, Rakesh Paul’s bail plea was rejected again in connection with the APSC recruitment scam. Rakesh Paul had sought bail in the case filed at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) bribery case.

Meanwhile, it came to the fore that Paul had been granted bail in connection with three other cases against him. During the hearing of his bail application, the court reportedly noted that it was not the correct time to grant his bail.

In the meantime, the case was subjudice in the fast track court.

One of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das had admitted to having paid Rs 50,000 as bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment.

However, he did not get the post after which he filed a case at the Bhangagarh Police Station against the other candidate, Mrigen Haloi and asked for appropriate action against him.

Earlier in September this year, Rakesh Paul’s bail plea had been rejected for the sixth time by the special judge’s court in connection with the APSC recruitment scam.

Advocate Makhan Phukan had represented the government and presented facts to the court regarding the matter. The HC had directed to lower court to complete his trial within six months.

Last year, he was granted bail in the case filed by the CID. Rakesh Pal, the former chairman of APSC, had been arrested in November 2016 and spent over five years in prison.