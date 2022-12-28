APSC Recruitment Scam: Rakesh Paul's Bail Plea Rejected Again

The bail plea of Rakesh Paul, was rejected again on Wednesday in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

The bail plea of Rakesh Paul, prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the APSC, was rejected for the seventh time by the special judge’s court.

According to reports, Rakesh Paul had sought bail in the case filed at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) bribery case.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Paul has been granted bail in connection with three other cases against him.

During the hearing of his bail application, the court reportedly noted that it was not the correct time to grant his bail.

In the meantime, the case is subjudice in the fast track court.

It may be noted that one of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das had admitted to having paid Rs 50,000 as bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment.