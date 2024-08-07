Assam

59 Assam Cops In Trouble For Living Without Salaries For 10 Years

According to the reports, the Last Pay Certificate (LPC) of these cops were not submitted leading to the withholding of their salaries. Some of these inspectors and sub-inspectors had not received salaries for up to 10 years.
Having not received their salaries for the last seven to 10 years, as many as 59 inspectors and sub-inspectors of Assam Police are now in trouble. As per reports on Wednesday, investigations were launched against them to figure out how they managed without salaries for so long.

Following a probe, strict action has been initiated against the officers of law enforcement on charges of corruption.

The policemen in question had not received their salaries as it was withheld. This was due to them not submitting the required documentation.

According to the reports, the Last Pay Certificate (LPC) of these cops were not submitted leading to the withholding of their salaries. Some of these inspectors and sub-inspectors had not received salaries for up to 10 years.

In the wake of the revelations, the top brass of Assam Police took note of the fact that these policemen were getting by without their salaries for so long. This led to investigations on charges of corruption and accumulating disproportionate assets.

A case has been lodged against these officers at Dispur Police Station. Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that while the investigations were going on, some of these policemen wrote to the home department for closing the probe citing anomalies in the process.

