6 Assam Communities to Protest in Dispur on Sept 22 Over ST Status Demand

The Sai Janagosti Oikya Mancha of Assam has announced that they would launch massive demonstrations against the Centre on September 22 (Thursday) in demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Janagosti Oikya Mancha will hold protests by gheraoing the Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

Sai Jonogosthio Oikya Mancha, a conglomeration of All Moran Students Union, Assam Matak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan, All Tai Ahom Students Union, Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, All Assam Tea Tribe Students Union and All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union have decided not sit in talks with the Centre that were slated to be held on September 21.

Joint Secretary of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Milan Burhagohain said, “The government only intends to bring an end to the democratic movements. The government always sits for discussions but never comes to a conclusion. Therefore we will boycott the talks that was slated to be held with the government.”

“The BJP government had promised to grant ST status to six communities of Assam before the elections. But now it seems they have betrayed the people. We will not boycott elections, but we will give a stern reply to the government. We will sit in talks only if the government agrees for tripartite talks.”

Notably, six communities of Assam that consist of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom, have been demanding ST status. Granting ST status to these communities was one of the promises of the BJP ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. These communities together comprise more than 30 percent of Assam’s electorate.