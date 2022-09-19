Final Decision On Granting ST Status Rests With Centre: Ranoj Pegu

Addressing the issue of giving Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the various marginalized communities in the Assam Assembly, state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that final decision in the matter will come from the Centre.

Speaking at the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Assembly, Pegu informed that there a total of 98 sub-branches of the tea tribes in the state.

Of them, a grouping of 36 such sub-branches has been prepared for granting the status of scheduled tribes, the education minister told the Assembly.

He further said that issue of providing scheduled tribe status to six ethnic groups of Assam is under consideration by the Centre.

Moreover, Pegu informed that a package of Rs 500 crores has been set up for the development of the concerned communities with every community receiving Rs 25 crore packages.