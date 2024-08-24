6 Key Buildings of NFR Honoured with 'Shunya Label' for Achieving Net Zero Energy Status

In a significant achievement towards its commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emission, six major buildings under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have been awarded the prestigious "Shunya Label" by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. This recognition highlights the buildings' accomplishment as Net Zero Energy Structures.
The Railway Workshop Administrative Building, Supervisors Training Centre, and Supervisors Training Centre Engineers Hostel in New Bongaigaon received the award on February 13, 2024. On June 20, 2024, the General Store Depot in Pandu, Guwahati, along with the Running Rooms in Rangiya and Katihar, were also honoured with the "Shunya Label." The Railway Workshop Administrative Building, New Bongaigaon, earned the enhanced "Shunya Plus" designation, while the others received the "Shunya" certification, valid for three years.
The Railway Workshop Administrative Building in New Bongaigaon has a connected load of 81.615 kW and generates 227,869 kWh annually. The Supervisors Training Centre, also in New Bongaigaon, has a connected load of 132.6 kW and consumes 30,233 kWh per year. Other certified buildings, including the Engineers Hostel, General Store Depot at Pandu, and Running Rooms in Rangiya and Katihar, have connected loads ranging from 39.9 kW to 150 kVA, with varying annual energy consumption.