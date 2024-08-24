6 Key Buildings of NFR Honoured with 'Shunya Label' for Achieving Net Zero Energy Status

The Railway Workshop Administrative Building, Supervisors Training Centre, and Supervisors Training Centre Engineers Hostel in New Bongaigaon received the award on February 13, 2024. On June 20, 2024, the General Store Depot in Pandu, Guwahati, along with the Running Rooms in Rangiya and Katihar, were also honoured with the "Shunya Label." The Railway Workshop Administrative Building, New Bongaigaon, earned the enhanced "Shunya Plus" designation, while the others received the "Shunya" certification, valid for three years.