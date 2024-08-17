NFR Unveils Advanced Water Level Monitoring System on Brahmaputra Mail Express

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger comfort and safety with the introduction of an advanced Water Level Monitoring System on its trains. The new system was inaugurated on August 16, 2024, aboard the Brahmaputra Mail Express at Kamakhya Railway Station by NFR General Manager Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.
This state-of-the-art system, which features a Real-Time Water Monitoring System, is designed to provide continuous and precise tracking of water levels in train tanks. Installed as a pilot project on one rake of the Brahmaputra Mail Express, the Water Level Indicator utilizes LoRa and GPRS-based communication technology to ensure reliable data transmission, even in remote areas.
The system is equipped with a Hydrostatic Pressure Sensor that measures water levels with an accuracy of 0.5% across a range of 1m to 5m, and operates efficiently across temperatures from 0°C to 70°C. It includes programmable real-time data logging and storage, with synchronized time stamps for accurate data analysis and effective water management.
This innovative initiative is part of NFR’s broader efforts to integrate modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and IoT-based devices into its operations. By ensuring a consistent water supply, the Water Level Indicator aims to significantly enhance passenger convenience on long-distance routes.
NFR anticipates that the successful implementation of this pilot project could pave the way for broader adoption across other trains, ultimately improving water management systems throughout the network. Passengers on the Brahmaputra Mail Express can now look forward to a more comfortable journey with the assurance of a reliable water supply.