60-Year-Old Woman Dead as Cyclone "Remal" Devastates Kamrup's Palashbari

In the wake of Cyclone ‘Remal’, Palashbari under south Kamrup district has been plunged into chaos and devastation. Since last night, fierce windstorms have wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
Tragically, amidst the chaos, a 60-year-old woman named Lavanya Kumari became a victim of the cyclone's fury. While in Rajapukhuri village, a tree uprooted by the powerful winds struck her, causing severe injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the GMCH, where she had been rushed for urgent medical attention.
The damage inflicted by the cyclone extends beyond human casualties. Traffic disruptions and power outages have been widespread, with fallen trees obstructing roadways and severing vital power lines.
Meanwhile, a student of Morigaon district’s Gurukul school lost his life in after a huge tree uprooted and fell on the tempo in which he was traveling. The incident occurred while the student was on the way to school this morning.