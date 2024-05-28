Assam's Barak Valley Gripped By Artificial Floods Following Torrential Rainfall

The aftermath of Cyclone “Remal” continues to wreak havoc in Barak Valley, with relentless rainfall causing chaos and disruption in Karimganj and Silchar.
In Karimganj, heavy downpours have resulted in artificial flooding, bringing normal life to a standstill. Numerous areas of the town, including Mission Road, Brajendra Road, Rai Nagar, and Madan Mohan Road, are submerged, leaving residents grappling with inundated homes and streets.
Blame has been squarely placed on the city's beleaguered drainage system, with residents pointing fingers at the Karimganj municipality for the lack of preparedness. As rivers swell and rainfall persists, concerns over rising water levels only compound the situation.
Meanwhile, Silchar finds itself similarly besieged by torrential rains, leading to an artificial flood that has engulfed the entire city. Critical infrastructure, such as the Medical College Road, Rangirkhari, National Highway, and Sonairoad, are inundated, severely impacting residents' lives. Students and patients traveling to institutions like Assam University, Silchar Medical College, and NIT face immense difficulties navigating the waterlogged streets.
Frustration mounts as locals direct blame towards elected officials and municipal authorities for the inadequate drainage maintenance, which has left Silchar submerged in rainwater. As the region grapples with these ongoing challenges, urgent action is needed to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities.