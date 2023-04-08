Assam: 600 Yaba Tablets Seized During Joint Op in South Salmara

As many as 600 yaba tablets were seized in Assam's South Salmara district, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to reports, in a joint operation conducted by Border Security Force (BSF) and Guwahati Frontier against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking when the yaba tablets were seized at Assam-Bangladesh international border.

One narcotic smuggler was also apprehended from a village in the district in connection with the seizure.

The market value of the seized yaba tablets is suspected to be Rs. 3,00,000.

The officials informed that the tablets was to be smuggled to Bangladesh when it was seized.

The officials then handed over the apprehended drug dealer and seized items to the police.

Earlier, the Assam Police seized a huge consignment of yaba tablets worth crores in Silchar.

At least 50 packets containing 5 lakh yaba tablets were seized at Bagador area in Silchar.

The huge consignment of Yaba tablets was en route from Myanmar via Mizoram when it was intercepted in Bagador area.

The market value of the seized yaba tablets was suspected to be worth crores.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two drug peddlers in connection with the seizure.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had lauded the efforts of police in seizing the drugs.