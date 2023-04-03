Yaba Tablets Worth Crores Seized in Assam’s Silchar

The Assam Police seized a huge consignment of yaba tablets worth crores in Silchar, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, as many as 50 packets containing 5 lakh yaba tablets were seized at Bagador area in Silchar.

The huge consignment of Yaba tablets was en route from Myanmar via Mizoram when it was intercepted in Bagador area.

The market value of the seized yaba tablets is suspected to be worth crores.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two drug peddlers in connection with the seizure.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of police in seizing the drugs.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “@cacharpolice recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused. Great work @assampolice. Keep it up.”