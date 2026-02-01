‘65 Lakh Illegal Immigrants Under BJP Rule’: Congress Calls Out ‘Failure’

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning the party’s record on the issue of illegal immigration and accusing it of using the subject purely for political gain.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent claim that around 65 lakh Bangladeshis have entered Assam, Congress leaders termed the statement “deeply unfortunate” and asked who should be held responsible when both the state and the Centre have been under BJP rule for years.

Congress leaders recalled that ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, Amit Shah had promised that if the BJP came to power, “each and every foreigner would be identified and deported from Assam.” Ten years later, they said, the same leader speaking of 65 lakh illegal immigrants raises serious questions about the BJP’s governance and intent.

The party alleged that during the BJP’s tenure, only around 2,200 foreigners have been deported from Assam, claiming this exposes the gap between promises and action. According to the Congress, the BJP has continued to politicise the issue of illegal immigrants without delivering concrete results on the ground.

Taking aim at the chief minister, Congress leaders said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements and political conduct do not align with Assam’s culture and values. They alleged that his aggressive rhetoric stems from “political frustration” and accused him of focusing more on headlines than governance.

In a scathing remark, the Congress questioned what development has actually taken place despite the state allegedly taking loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore. The party also claimed that the chief minister would have to face serious consequences if the Congress returns to power, making references to possible legal action.

The strong statements were made by Congress national media coordinator Harshad Sharma and state media department coordinator Sandipan Sharma, who also issued multiple allegations against the BJP government and the chief minister during their address to the media.

The Congress said it would continue to expose what it called the BJP’s “double standards” on illegal immigration and governance, while asserting that the people of Assam are increasingly questioning the ruling party’s claims and promises.

