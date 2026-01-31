‘What Did BJP Do Since 2016?’: Congress Attacks Amit Shah Over ‘Foreigners Out’ Promise

Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Saturday strongly criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that illegal immigrants would be identified and deported if the BJP returns to power for a third term.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks in Assam, Borthakur pointed out BJP’s track record, asking what the party had done since 2016 despite repeatedly promising to drive out illegal immigrants.

“In the last 10 years of BJP rule, how many foreigners have actually been deported?” she asked, calling such statements “election-time jumla”.

Her comments came after Amit Shah, while addressing a large public gathering at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh, said illegal immigrants would be deported “one by one”. Shah accused unchecked infiltration of disturbing Assam’s demographic balance and threatening its land, culture and indigenous communities. He claimed infiltration had reached even areas linked to Srimanta Sankardeva and ecologically sensitive regions such as Kaziranga.

Shah also alleged that previous governments had allowed illegal immigration for vote-bank politics and said that Assam’s identity could be protected only under BJP rule.

Mira Borthakur also reacted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks targeting the ‘Miya community’. She said such statements were unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional post.

“A Chief Minister sitting on a constitutional chair should not make such comments. It is condemnable,” she said, adding that CM Sarma was “not fit to hold the post of Chief Minister” and had insulted the dignity of constitutional offices.

With elections approaching, the BJP is undoubtedly sharpening its campaign around illegal immigration and identity issues, however, the Chief Minister’s recent statements on “Miya Muslims” have already triggered a controversy, not only in Assam but nationwide as well.

