65,469 Houses Completed Under PMAY-U in Assam: Ashok Singhal

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday said that the state has so far completed construction of 65,469 houses out of 1.51 lakh allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Addressing a press meet, Singhal said, “We have completed 65,469 units in total and 32,003 houses of them were constructed during the last one year. Around 32,000 more units are at different phases of completion.”

He further said that on land it acquired from the defunct Nagaon Paper Mill of the Hindustan Paper Corp., the government intends to build a satellite township at Jagiroad in the Nagaon district.

He said, “This will be a world-class Amrit-Guwahati Integrated City, spread across 1,000 acres. We have appointed Singapore-based consultant Surbana Jurong for preparing the master plan, which is likely to be ready by March 31 this year.”