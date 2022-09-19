690 Grams Heroin Seized in Assam’s Karimganj, 1 Held

One person has been apprehended and 690 grams heroin was seized from his possession in Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday.

Based on secret information, a team in Karimganj Police launched an operation at Kabariband village under Patharkandi police station and recovered 49 soap cases containing 690 grams of heroin from a house owned by Jamil Uddin.

However, the accused Jamil Uddin fled from the spot.

Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the recovered drugs were kept hidden inside an LPG cylinder.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 5 crores.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway into the incident.