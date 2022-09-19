Meghalaya Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to Boost Health Infra in State

In a bid to improve healthcare facilities in Meghalaya, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

Meghalaya cabinet minister James Sangma met his Tamil Nadu counterpart Ma Subramaniam to formalise the agreement signing.

Taking to twitter, James Sangma wrote, “The health department, govt of Meghalaya, inked an MoU with the govt of Tamil Nadu today to strengthen capacity of our medical professionals and facilitate knowledge exchange.”

Meghalaya minister James Sangma also lauded the Tamil Nadu government for the “proactive approaches” undertaken by the south Indian state to improve the health sector.

Sangma further tweeted, “This will immensely benefit our state as the excellence and proactive approaches demonstrated by Tamil Nadu in the health sector, under Health Minister Shri @Subramanian_ma, is commendable.”