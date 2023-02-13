6th Edition of Northeast TSD Rally Successfully Concludes in Kaziranga

The three-day long 6th edition of Northeast TSD Rally successfully concluded in Assam’s Kaziranga on Sunday.
The winner of the national level competition was West Bengal’s SK Azgar Ali and Mohammad Mustafa, Kolkata’s Jogendra Jadav and Bengaluru’s Prakash Muthuswamy’s team secured second position and Assam’s Harsh Bagrodia, Nikunj Harlalka and Vidit Agarwala’s team was declared third.
In the woman’s category, Karnataka’s Lalita Gouda and Aparna Pathak’s team secured the first position. In the Northeast category, Assam’s Harsh Bagrodia, Nikunj Harlalka and Vidit Agarwala’s team was declared first, Samarth Krishna Choudhury and Shantanu Choudhury’s team was second, Aszad Ahmed Choudhury and Dr. Shukrana Choudhury’s team secured the third position.
The 6th edition of the Northeast TSD Car Rally was flagged off on February 10 from Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium. As many as 22 cars across the country was part of the grand event.
On the first day of the rally, the night leg was held and all participants arrived at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The next day, the second leg of the rally began at 9 am from the sanctuary and ended at the Borgos Resort in Kaziranga National Park in the evening. The third leg of the car rally was held from the Borgos Resort and culminated at the Agoratoli in the evening.
All the winners of the event were awarded and all participants received certificates. The participants enjoyed bonfire, cultural evening, dinner during their night stay at Borgos Resort.
TSD or Time-Speed-Distance rally is a type of motorsport with the object of driving each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed following specific route instructions.
Speaking at the event, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India Chief Stewart Robi Agarwal stated that the North East TSD Rally as the largest motorsports event in the entire Northeast.
Notably, the geographical diversity of the region provides the contestants with an experience that is not possible in any other part of the country and that is why every year many contestants participate in this competition.