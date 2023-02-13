6th Edition of Northeast TSD Rally Successfully Concludes in Kaziranga

In the woman’s category, Karnataka’s Lalita Gouda and Aparna Pathak’s team secured the first position. In the Northeast category, Assam’s Harsh Bagrodia, Nikunj Harlalka and Vidit Agarwala’s team was declared first, Samarth Krishna Choudhury and Shantanu Choudhury’s team was second, Aszad Ahmed Choudhury and Dr. Shukrana Choudhury’s team secured the third position.

The 6th edition of the Northeast TSD Car Rally was flagged off on February 10 from Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium. As many as 22 cars across the country was part of the grand event.