Section 144 Imposed in Assam’s Nalbari Dist for 60 Days

The district administration in Assam’s Nalbari has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) for a period of 60 days in the entire district with immediate effect.

The order was passed after peace and tranquility were completely breached in several places after massive protests were staged by different groups across the district against the relocation of the Nalbari Civil Hospital.

In a notification issued on Monday, the District Magistrate of Nalbari, Gitimoni Phukan stated that “there is the likelihood of a breach of peace and tranquillity in the district and in order to prevent such breach of peace and tranquility, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.”

As per the order, assembly of five or more persons in public places including field, through fares, street and premises of government and semi government offices has been prohibited.

Taking out procession in public places including public thorough fares, streets, etc have been prohibited. Obstruction or attempt to obstruct intimidation of any person in lawful discharge of duties by any person, blasting of explosives including firecrackers in public places, streets, and thorough fares has also been prohibited.