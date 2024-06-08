7 Assam Cops Presented DGP's Commendation Disc

Assam Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, has honored seven police personnel in the state with the DGP’s Commendation Disc (Silver).
The recognition was bestowed for accompanying and supervising the duties of troops deployed outside Assam in General Parliamentary Election, 2024, as per an official notification signed by the DGP.
The awardees are as follows:
Kamal Kumar Gupta, APS, Commandant, 12th APBn, Jamugurihat, Sonitpur
Nirmal Baishya, APS, Commandant, 23rd APBn, Siloni, K-Anglong
Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur, Nagaon
Anjan Pandit, APS, Commandant, 7th APBn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar
Pradip Kalita, APS, Commandant, 6th APBn, Kathai, Cachar
Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS, Commandant, 3rd APBn, Titabor, Jorhat
Santanu Kr. Dutta, APS, Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makun, Tinsukia