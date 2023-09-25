7 Exotic Animals Rescued from Wildlife Traffickers Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Seven rare species of exotic wild animals were rescued from Lailapur situated at the Assam-Mizoram border, reports said on Monday.
According to information received, based on specific inputs, a vehicle bearing registration number MZ 01T 3369 was intercepted at Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday.
The exotic animals were recovered from the vehicle, the Cachar Forest officials stated. The rescued animals include a Panamanian white-faced Capuchin, four Black Macaques and two Common Opossums.
The rescued animals were handed over to the Range Officer, Dholai, sources said.
On the other, reports said that four wildlife traffickers were apprehended in connection to the case. They have been identified as Himing Rupina, Chuhan Doma, Lalrint luangga, and Banlal Nigida, sources said.
Sources also informed that the animals were shifted to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati today.