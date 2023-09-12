Aaranyak Holds Collaborative Workshops On Wildlife Crime Prevention In Assam's Biswanath

In a bid to sensitize people on crimes on wildlife, an NGO in the northeast – Aaranyak – in collaboration with Kaziranga National Park (KNP), the police and Village Defence Organisation (VDO) members organised two back-to-back awareness workshops on wildlife crime prevention in Assam’s Biswanath district.
The first workshop was organized at Maheshwari Adarsha L P School in Bihali. Officer in-Charge (OC) Bhusing Bey and Crime Ranger of KNP 6th Addition Jatindra Mohan Das talked about the important role people in general and Village defence Party (VDP) members can play in assisting the Police and Forest Department in checking wildlife crimes.
The workshop was presided over by Madhu Das and Deputy Adviser of the VDP Kandarpa Hazarika, School Headmaster Hemanta Purel, social worker Rajen Hazarika and Suren Bora.
Earlier last week, a similar workshop on wildlife crime prevention was organised at Biswanath Higher Secondary School. Around 50 persons including VDP members attended the workshop where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Biswanath Nabajit Das and DFO KNP (6th Addition) Khargeswar Pegu, Crime Ranger Jatindra Mohan Das, OC of River Police Bhularam Bora and VDP Deputy Adviser Kandarpa Hazarika spoke about the ways a synergy could be forged amongst the KNP authority, Police and VDP members in the greater interests of protecting the wildlife on Kaziranga National Park.
Notably, Aaranyak’s official Sanjib Kumar Bezbaruah played a key role in organising these two workshops as part of the organisation's sustained efforts to facilitate coordinated actions among various agencies in the prevention of wildlife crimes.