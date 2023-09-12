Aaranyak Holds Collaborative Workshops On Wildlife Crime Prevention In Assam's Biswanath

Earlier last week, a similar workshop on wildlife crime prevention was organised at Biswanath Higher Secondary School. Around 50 persons including VDP members attended the workshop where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Biswanath Nabajit Das and DFO KNP (6th Addition) Khargeswar Pegu, Crime Ranger Jatindra Mohan Das, OC of River Police Bhularam Bora and VDP Deputy Adviser Kandarpa Hazarika spoke about the ways a synergy could be forged amongst the KNP authority, Police and VDP members in the greater interests of protecting the wildlife on Kaziranga National Park.