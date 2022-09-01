7-Man Drug Ring Busted In Assam's Digboi

A large amount of illicit drugs worth Rs 42,000 was seized in Assam’s Digboi on Wednesday.

As many as seven persons were arrested in connection to it.

According to reports, the accused persons were arrested during raids at various locations in the township.

Acting on specific information, the police conducted raids at Borbil, CMH area, Muliabari and Lachit Nagar areas and detained the youths.

The arrestees were identified as Hamidul Zaman (33), Anwar Ali (25), Basu Nayak (29), Satyajit Hazarika (33), Rana Saikia (26), Syed Sheikh and Nripen Saikia.

Recently, a huge quantity of crystal methamphetamines, also known as “ice drugs” worth Rs 5 crore was seized in Manipur’s Imphal district.

An alleged drug peddler, identified as Bishnu Banik (32) of Moreh town, was arrested for its possession.

It is learned that the seized drugs weighed nearly 5 kg.