Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Minor Girl In Cachar

An elderly man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old minor girl.

According to reports, the accused, aged 60, had continued to rape her regularly for three months.

The accused has been identified as Joynarayan Goreri. He was arrested following a complaing by the father of the victim.

The victim said that the she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused around three months back.

She claimed that she was drugged before being taken to Cachar.

The family had back then registered a complaint with the police but she was rescued only on Wednesday from the accused person’s residence.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.