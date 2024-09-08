Assam

7-Member SIT Formed to Probe Online Trading Scam Involving Bishal Phukan

According to sources, the SIT formed will be led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID Assam, Sanjukta Parashar.
A 7-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the online investment scam involving fraudster Bishal Phukan.

According to sources, the SIT formed will be led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID Assam, Sanjukta Parashar. Seven high-ranking officials will handle the inquiry into the registered case of Dibrugarh's social media influencer Sumi Borah.

The seven-member SIT will include Dibrugarh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime) Sizal Agarwal, sources said. The team will also consist of three inspectors of police and two police superintendents from the CID.

This dedicated team has been formed to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

